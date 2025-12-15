Freestyle football social media star raises close to £1m to scale ‘focus’ supplement, HP-1

Jeremy Lynch, entrepreneur and social media star with over 50 million followers – holding the title of TikTok’s biggest football creator – has successfully raised close to £1 million in funding to scale focus and productivity supplement, HP-1.

HP-1 leads a growing movement recognising the importance of improving focus in today’s dopamine-addicted world. Lynch believes that focus is the new frontier in fitness and the foundation of success in both physical and mental performance.

The funding round was led by serial entrepreneur and social media star Yianni Charalambous (8m+ followers), with additional investment from retail experts and former Frasers Group Board members. Funding supports this week’s product launch and future product development, exploring effervescents and drinks beyond initial tablet formulation.

“We’re living in the Age of Distraction, and people are increasingly realising that it’s focus that makes the biggest difference to productivity and performance,” said Lynch. “Whether you’re an athlete, gamer, student, or busy professional – the ability to focus and get more done is the thing we’re all craving.”

HP-1 was developed in partnership with Daniel Herman at Bio-Synergy, NASM-qualified nutritionist with 28 years of sports nutrition experience, and is backed by rigorous, independent academic evaluation from Coventry University.

Designed to unlock potential, its science-backed formula supports:

Sharper, calmer focus and improved cognitive performance.

Sustained energy without the ‘crash’.

Improved speed and accuracy on attention switching tasks.

Lynch, rising to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2008, boasts 27.7 million followers on TikTok, making him the largest-ever UK content creator to launch a product in the health and wellness space on the platform.

“We all know that picking up your phone 58 times a day is bad, but it can feel impossible to fight,” Lynch continued. “Many brands out there claim to enhance focus, but lack real scientific backing or tangible results. HP-1 is built on credible science, designed to deliver instant focus today and lasting cognitive wellbeing for tomorrow.”

“Every batch is tested and certified by Informed Sport because trust is everything, and our community deserves absolute confidence that what they’re putting in their body is clean, safe, and competition-approved,” he concluded.

HP-1 is now available at HP-1.com at £34.99 for a month’s supply of 60 capsules.

