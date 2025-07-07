Fraud is the UK’s biggest economic threat

Of all the economic threats we must confront, none is so widespread as fraud, which is why the City of London is taking action, writes Chris Hayward

Economic security is, quite simply, the foundation upon which the rest of our economy is built.

Our aspirations for sustainable growth, continued leadership in financial and professional services and nationwide job creation all depend upon a robust national economic security infrastructure.

As recently set out in the National Security Strategy, economic security is national security, and economic resilience is a crucial component of our national defence.

Around the world, nations are re-designating economic security as a critical priority.

This re-evaluation is the consequence of a series of profound disruptions to our global economic system and security order.

Compounding these challenges, the rate and scale of technological change creates new risks, as digital assets proliferate and consumers – and regulators – struggle to keep up. And the coming decade will likely bring growing global threats.

The City of London Corporation is rightly proud of the work of the City of London Police – managing threats including economic crime, fraud and cybercrime to ensure the City remains among the safest financial districts in the world.

And the Corporation plays its own part in this fight – our recent report on digital verification demonstrates how we can work together to ensure the protection of consumers and institutions by stopping fraudsters accessing systems and platforms in the first place.

Fraud threatens the fundamental workings of the economy

Fraud disrupts the fundamental workings of the economy, impeding innovation and sustainable growth. The City Corporation recognises the profound link between our economic security and our national prosperity.

We continue to pursue policies that support innovation and enhance the UK’s global competitiveness, and later this week we’ll be releasing a new report proposing the creation of a Financial Services Investment Hub, a single national platform to streamline investor engagement and unlock £10bn in additional investment for growth by 2030.

We also prioritise the protection of our economy from those actors who seek to undermine business and consumer confidence, and sabotage markets.

Of all the economic threats we must confront, none is so widespread as fraud. It is the most prevalent crime type in the UK, representing over 40 per cent of all offences.

And the implications are felt beyond its immediate victims – as money is siphoned out of the legitimate economy and directed into other serious crime types.

As fraud grows in sophistication, so must our response across the entire ecosystem. The tech sector can block fraud at its source on their platforms. Financial and professional services work to protect their customers and recover lost funds. And law enforcement disrupts criminal activity and supports victims.

The City of London is cracking down

In its role as National Lead Force for fraud, the City of London Police constitutes an indispensable weapon in our collective battle against economic criminality. It trains investigators at its internationally renowned economic and cybercrime academy, and supports victims through the National Economic Crime Victim Care Unit.

It works hand in glove with the private sector too, by operating partnerships such as the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit alongside UK Finance and the Metropolitan Police.

The City Corporation is doubling down on its support for the City of London Police’s nationally significant role in economic crime and justice.

The Salisbury Square Development, which the City Corporation is financing, will deliver a new, purpose-built, 18-courtroom legal facility – complete with a state-of-the-art police headquarters specially equipped to combat fraud and economic crime across the UK.

One out of every 48 British workers are employed within the Square Mile that constitutes the City of London, and it generates almost £110bn in economic output every year – contributing more than 12 per cent of the UK’s total tax take.

It’s natural then, that as well as driving Britain’s economic growth, the City of London should protect our national prosperity from those who threaten it.

Chris Hayward is the policy chair of the City of London Corporation