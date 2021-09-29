Frasers shareholders approve £100m bonus for Mike Ashley's prospective son-in-law

SHAREHOLDERS in Mike Ashley-led retail giant Frasers Group have approved the firm’s pay deal which could hand incoming chief executive, and soon-to-be son-in-law of Ashley, Michael Murray, a £100m bonus.

Influential advisory groups Pirc and Glass Lewis had advised shareholders to vote against the remuneration plan, which will hand Murray the bumper bonus if the company reaches roughly double its current share price for a consecutive 30-day period at any point over the next four years.

Mike Ashley retains around 60 per cent of the shares in the group which he founded as Sports Direct in 1992, so the likelihood of Murray’s package not passing was very low indeed.

But some 15 per cent of shareholders issued bosses with a few scratches, if not a full-on bloody nose, by voting against the plan.

The AGM was held without a virtual attendance option at 9am at the firm’s Shirebrook HQ in Derbyshire, riling critics.

“The fact that the AGM is to be held in-person, with no webinar or opportunity for retail investors to question the board, is disappointing, although Frasers are sadly not alone on this score,” said Lee Wild of trading platform Interactive investor.

The whole world has been using webinars for the past 18 months, and a company the size of the Sports Direct owner ought to be able to facilitate an online discussion for shareholders,” he continued.

Murray has been instrumental in the firm’s very own version of levelling up in the role of Head of Elevation.

He is seen as instrumental in guiding Frasers group towards a more up-market clientele, and has been the driving force between recent upgrades to Sports Direct stores.

The group’s finance director Chris Wootton said the furlough scheme had allowed the firm to keep loss-making stores open.