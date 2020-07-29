Frankie can cast a spell with his Magic Wand

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

HISTORY was made in last year’s Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.15pm) when Oisin Murphy brought Deirdre home in front at 20/1 to give the Japanese a memorable Group One success in the UK.

The well-travelled daughter of Harbinger is back to defend her crown but will have to improve on her fifth in the Coral Eclipse at Sandown last time.

Although she will appreciate the quickening ground, I don’t think there’s much juice in her price at 9/2.

Like his brother Joseph, it didn’t take Donnacha O’Brien long to hit the bullseye as a trainer.

The 21-year-old won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this month with Fancy Blue, just four months after starting his new career.

This daughter of Deep Impact was reversing Irish 1000 Guineas form with Peaceful and she must have a strong chance of becoming the fifth three-year-old to win this race in the past six years.

Ryan Moore takes the ride and the only thing not to like is her 5/2 price so I’m going to look elsewhere.

John Gosden’s Nazeef has won six of her seven career starts and has to be respected, though this will be her first start over 1m2f which has to be a slight concern.

I don’t think there’s an awful lot between these and I’m going to side with the streetwise MAGIC WANDfor Aidan O’Brien and Frankie Dettori.

Her career earnings are not far off £4 million thanks to her fruitful travelling exploits.

In the space of three months last winter she won the Group One Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington, before a narrow second in the Hong Kong Cup and another runner-up spot in the hugely valuable Pegasus World Cup.

She is as tough as teak and after a decent fourth in the Eclipse last time, when she was ahead of Deirdre, she can take advantage back amongst her own sex at 5/1.

Regular readers of this column will remember a Paul and Oliver Cole horse doing us a favour at Royal Ascot when Highland Chief won the Golden Gates Handicap and I’m hoping that is the case again in the 1m2f handicap (1.45pm).

CELTIC ART was entered in the French Derby, but connections decided to give that a miss and he will be making his seasonal reappearance here.

He was beaten a neck by Molatham in the Convivial Maiden at York last summer and then won his maiden here over a mile.

His final start of the campaign was a decent second in a Listed race at Deauville and he looks a decent win and place bet with Tote.co.uk at around the 12/1 mark.

POINTERS

Celtic Art e/w 12/1 1.45pm Goodwood

Magic Wand 5/1 3.15pm Goodwood