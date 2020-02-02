France 24-17 England: Four things we learned as Les Bleus dazzle in Six Nations opener

If France were seeking a performance to answer sceptics who suspected their latest fresh start might prove another false dawn, then this resounding Six Nations defeat of England ought to silence most.

Les Bleus married their trademark attacking flair with uncharacteristically resolute defending as they swept into a 24-0 lead on Sunday at the Stade de France, only allowing the visitors a lifeline when the contest was effectively over.

A first victory in their championship opener since 2016 provided an ideal start to head coach Fabien Galthie’s tenure, with new captain Charles Ollivon fittingly scoring two tries.

For a lacklustre England and their boss Eddie Jones, Jonny May’s inspired brace and a losing bonus point will do little to deflect some uncomfortable questions.

Nouvelle Vague

Flanker Ollivon may have been the most prominent French name on the scoresheet but it was scrum-half Antoine Dupont who ran the game.

Much of the optimism surrounding this new wave of French talent rests on the half-back axis of Dupont and Romain Ntamack and here, especially in the first half, they demonstrated why.

Scrum-half Antoine Dupont was the architect of France’s victory

Fly-half Ntamack’s inside pass released Vincent Rattez to touch down in a frenetic opening spell, and Rattez fed Ollivon to streak clear for the second, with English complaints of a knock-on rejected.

When France scored again on 55 minutes Dupont was the architect, his line break and pass freeing Ollivon to slide over on a greasy pitch, despite Ben Youngs’s desperate tackle.

Kind Edwards

For all their fluidity and penetration in attack, this was a result built every bit as much on a French defence’s determination not to cede an inch to the visitors.

Six times England got to the hosts’ 22 and six times they were repelled by a blue wall – in one case, with momentum now behind them, as replacement George Kruis made a desperate lunge between the posts.

Defebce coach Edwards appears to have made France more robust already

Credit must go to an Englishman, of course, in Shaun Edwards, the former Wales and British and Irish Lions defence coach who has seemingly already worked his magic on new charges.

France conformed to type in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Wales last year, squandering a winning position, but just three months later they appear a much hardier proposition.

World Cup hangover?

If the French have built on their experience in Japan, England remain open to the accusation they are still sufferring the effects of their World Cup final defeat by South Africa.

As they were in that game, Eddie Jones’s side were turgid and predictable in possession, and firmly second best in all departments.

England lacked the guile to overcome a dogged French rearguard

Captain Owen Farrell insisted post-match that the root of their tepid display was “not mental fatigue”, adding that the squad had been raring to begin a new Six Nations campaign.

Whatever the reason, a fifth defeat from seven away games in the championship does not make pretty reading for Jones as he ponders a first fixture in Scotland since his hostile reception two years ago.

Marvellous May

That England had something to fight for in the closing stages here was down to one player alone.

Having been partly at fault for France’s second try, pulling out of a tackle on Rattez in the belief there had been a knock-on, May more than made amends with two superb solo efforts after half-time.

May’s pair of brilliant tries were rare highlights for England

For the first, May ran onto his own kick down the right flank to touch down and the second was even better, a weaving run outside then in that left three French players tackling fresh air.

The Leicester wing and a late Farrell penalty that earned a losing bonus point were the only silver linings on a chastening occasion for England.