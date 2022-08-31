Franca Manca owner says trade is ‘resilient’ despite travel disruption and consumer slump

Franca Manca owner Fulham Shore has said that despite the turmoil in the UK economy and travel disruption, trading remains “resilient”.

So far, during the current financial year, the hospitality group has opened nine Franco Manca, and one The Real Greek in Newcastle, taking the total number of restaurants 90.

The group is due to tell investors at its AGM later today that it is on track to deliver 18 new restaurants in the current financial year.

Last month, Fulham Shore said that revenue soared more than 100 per cent in the post-lockdown march back to restaurant dining.

The London-listed hospitality giant posted an operating profit of £6.7m in the year to 27 March, swinging from a £4.8m loss in 2021.

The restaurant operator was forced to open a £10.75m loan facility with the government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) during lockdown measures in 2020, as well as undergo an equity raise for a further £2.25m.

Amid the pandemic chaos, the company doubled down on expansion, while high street properties plummeted in price.

“Franco Manca and The Real Greek continue to operate busy restaurants. Our customers are attracted by our high quality ingredients and great prices,” David Page, Executive Chairman, said.