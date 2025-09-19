Fownes can crack Sha Tin Code with The Heir

Caspar Fownes currently leads the trainers’ championship in Hong Kong.

IT MAY be early days in the new Hong Kong season, but Caspar Fownes looks to have already set out his stall for a tilt at the trainers’ championship.

Fownes has won the championship on four occasions, the last in 2020/21, and has been fast out of the blocks this campaign with six winners in the first four meetings putting him on top of the leaderboard.

In recent seasons Fownes has been deadly at Happy Valley but has been let down by his Sha Tin form, and he will be looking to put that right as he eyes a fifth title.

He sends a raiding party of six gallopers to Sha Tin for Sunday’s 10-race card, and looks to have strong claims of adding to his wins tally.

In the Kowloon Bay Handicap (9.05am) over seven furlongs, THE HEIR, looks to have a good chance of following up his win on the opening day of the season.

On that occasion, rider Vincent Ho dropped him in towards the rear of the field after breaking from an awkward gate, but that didn’t hinder him in the closing stages as he unwound to great effect down the centre of the track.

While he only got the verdict by a short head, he impressed with the way he hit the line, suggesting he could be able to defy a five-pound rise in the weights.

Ho is once again in the saddle, and from a better draw in gate two The Heir could be hard to stop if getting the splits in the home straight.

Fownes could also strike in the feature Class Two Yi Tung Shan Handicap (10.10am) over six furlongs with DANCING CODE.

This seven-year-old was a model of consistency towards the end of last season, twice finishing second over this course and distance behind smart rivals such as Packing Hermod and Light Years Charm, before winning on his final start over six furlongs.

Owned by Hong Kong superstar singer Aaron Kwok, Dancing Code always has plenty of support from fans on track, and they will be hoping he can make a winning return after showing up well in his recent track work and trials.

While he has to race off a career-high rating here, Ellis Wong’s five-pound claim will be a help.

Wong knows Dancing Code well, having won twice before on the son of Panzer Division, and arrives full of confidence following a double at Happy Valley in mid-week.

Granted a nice draw in stall four, the pair could well continue their winning ways.

POINTERS

The Heir 9.05am Sha Tin

Dancing Code 10.10am Sha Tin