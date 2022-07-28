Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel is to retire form Formula 1 at the end of the season.(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel this morning announced that he’d retire from the sport come the end of the season.

The German, who drives for Aston Martin, announced the news on his newly-created Instagram account.

Having made his Formula 1 debut in the United States in 2007 with BMW Sauber, 35-year-old Vettel currently has 53 wins, 122 podiums and over 3,000 career driver’s points.

He won his four titles with Red Bull before having stints at, first, Ferrari and then Aston Martin.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” said Vettel.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”

Since Vettel’s year’s of Formula 1 domination, he has matured into a role which has seen him stand up for climate change, LGBTQ+ rights and equality in some of the countries where issues remain – he notably wore pride shoes in Saudi Arabia last year.

The German has also developed a close relationship with fellow countryman Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael.

“I think what my dad was to Sebastian, he is for me: someone that I’m close to, with whom I can talk about motor sport,” Mick said of Vettel.

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend in Hungary.

Max Verstappen continues to lead the Formula 1 driver’s championship with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez in second and third.