Forvis Mazars tax partner: I’m confident we can handle the next 12 months

Each week, we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Raj Bhundia, tax partner at Forvis Mazars, takes us through his career, favourite City spots and his confidence for the next year in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Raj Bhundia

Raj Bhundia Job title: Tax Partner, Forvis Mazars

Tax Partner, Forvis Mazars Previous roles: Tax Partner, EY

Tax Partner, EY Age: 51

51 Born: Luton

Luton Lives: Northwood

Northwood Studied: Law, Queen Mary & Westfield College, London

Law, Queen Mary & Westfield College, London Talents: “ Professional” boxer

Professional” boxer Motto: Don’t sweat the small stuff

Don’t sweat the small stuff Biggest perk of the job? I get to spend my time speaking to clients and discussing their business challenges and how the world of tax can help manage those challenges

I get to spend my time speaking to clients and discussing their business challenges and how the world of tax can help manage those challenges Coffee order: Sorry – I’m a tcoqea drinker

Sorry – I’m a tcoqea drinker Cocktail order: Margarita on the rocks, no salt

Margarita on the rocks, no salt Favourite book: Anything by John Grisham

What was your first job?

My very first job was as a 13 year-old delivering the local free weekly newspaper to around 150 houses on a Thursday evening. My first “proper job” was being on the check-out tills at the local Sainsbury’s whilst studying for my A Levels.

What was your first role in the City?

After university I secured a role as a trainee tax consultant. City veterans will remember the dramatic collapse of Arthur Andersen: as a fresh-faced graduate it was quite the experience seeing the foundations give way from the inside. It was far from pleasant, but certainly formative.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

Growing up in Luton, my dad worked for the NHS and my mum worked the evening shift in a local bucket printing factory, then moving to work as a receptionist at the local doctors surgery. The City felt distant, but always had an allure. From an early age I saw the tall glass offices and all the people rushing out of London tube stations, looking very busy and important. I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. Now I get to advise our corporate clients on global mobility: something of a full circle considering we facilitate moves for people to the locations they really want to be.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The vibrancy and energy; it’s a magnet that attracts people from all over the world and from all walks of life.

And one thing you would change?

It’s long been plagued by cyclists with no care for the traffic laws! I’d change that in a heartbeat.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch?

I once attended a corporate cricket event at Lords, during which I sat next to the great late Ray Wilkins (formerly of Chelsea and England). Those of a certain age will recall his sending off in the 1986 world cup against Morocco when he proceeded to throw the ball at the referee. When I asked him whether he meant to do that he replied with a cheeky smile “I was just giving him the ball back”.

And any business faux pas?

I went for an interview with a firm that will remain nameless. On entering the room and reaching over the table to shake the interviewer’s hand, the sleeve cuff from my shirt brushed his water cup over and “drowned” his notepad and pen. Suffice to say I never got the job!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Professionally, it has to be making partner for the first time. A real testament to my efforts in building businesses and high performing teams.

In terms of personal life, my third proudest moment after getting married and my children being born was successfully completing the London Marathon back in 2000.

Read more Lloyds Bank set to increase motor finance provisions

And who do you look up to?

My boxing trainer Warren – the work the man does working with children and adults from difficult backgrounds to help them get back on the straight and narrow – so underrated and under recognised! The world needs more people like Warren.

What’s the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Play to your strengths but don’t compromise on the basic benchmarks.

And the worst?

Be the last to leave the office.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes definitely – despite the economic headwinds we’re all facing, I have tremendous confidence in the human spirit and our ability to overcome problems. With seemingly many changes in store at the upcoming Budget, it’ll sure be a busy 12 months for my colleagues and I advising our clients at Forvis Mazars.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Coq D’Argent – a City institution.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Sorry – I like to head West to Soho: My Place on Berwick Street.

Where’s home during the week?

The Middlesex and Hertfordshire borders, Northwood.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

At the greatest football ground in the world – Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

The Maldives with my wife.