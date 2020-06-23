Former Wirecard boss arrested over accusations of inflating balance sheet

Former Wirecard chief executive Markus Braun has been arrested over accusations of inflating the company’s balance sheet and revenues to make it appear stronger and more attractive for investors and customers, German prosecutors said.

Braun turned himself in on Monday evening and will be presented to a judge on Tuesday who will decide on whether he will remain in custody, prosecutors said.

Read more: Wirecard: Missing $2.1 bn likely does not exist

The scandal-hit payments firm said yesterday that it was likely that a missing €1.9bn (£1.72bn) from its balance sheet simply did not exist. Wirecard also withdrew its full-year 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial results.

Braun stepped down as Wirecard’s chief executive last Friday as the mounting scandal surrounding its accounts, which threatens to engulf the firm and tarnish the reputation of Germany’s financial watchdog, grew.

The former investor favorite is this week holding crisis talks with its banks, which it owes around €1.75bn, to avert a looming cash crunch triggered by the hole in its balance sheet.

The scandal marks a dramatic reversal in fortunes for the company, which had attracted some of the world’s largest investors before a whistleblower alleged that Wirecard owed some of its success to a web of sham transactions.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Wirecard’s share price has imploded since news of the hole in its accounts emerged, with around €11bn wiped off the company’s market capitalisation in recent days.

Shares in Wirecard rose over 15 per cent on Tuesday following news of Braun’s arrest.

€1.9bn black hole in Wirecard’s accounts

Wirecard said last week that auditor EY had refused to sign off its 2019 accounts as it was unable to confirm the existence of €1.9bn in cash balances in trust accounts — about a quarter of the company’s balance sheet.

Yesterday, the company said in a statement: “The management board of Wirecard assesses… that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of €1.9bn do not exist.”

Read more: How do you solve a problem like Wirecard?

The scandal has also damaged the reputation of Germany’s financial regulator, Bafin.

Felix Hufeld, head of Bafin, described the crisis as a “total disaster”, conceding his agency and others had made mistakes. “It is a scandal that something like this could happen,” he said.