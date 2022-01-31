Former Which? boss set to head up City watchdog as interim chair

Former Which? chief is set to lead the City watchdog, as Britain’s key economic regulators continue to be led by temporary leaders.

As first reported by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, Richard Lloyd, who ran the prominent consumer group for five years until 2016, is set be named interim chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as early as this week.

Lloyd has been a non-executive director of the FCA since April 2019, and is expected to replace Charles Randell as the regulator’s chairman in the spring.

Randell’s early departure from his position was announced last October. However, the move suggests that a more permanent replacement remains far off for the watchdog, and it comes as the Competition and Markets Authority, Ofcom and Financial Reporting Council all host interim leaders following delays to official public appointments.

Lloyd previously held the role as head of policy at housing charity Shelter and worked was a special adviser to the Prime Minister. He was awarded an OBE in 2019 for his services to the economy and consumer rights.