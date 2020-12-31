Former Tesco chief Dave Lewis amongst New Year's Honours

Former Tesco boss Dave Lewis has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours List, alongside a number of business figures given gongs.

Ocado boss Melanie Smith receives a CBE in recognition of her firm’s upscaling during the lockdown pandemic, and Co-op retail chief Joanne Whitfield receives the same honour.

In a list dominated more by health staff and civil servants, Christopher Woolard, who served as interim Chief Exec of the FCA this year, also becomes a Commander of the British Empire.

Kate Nicholls, who has been a vocal advocate for the hospitality industry throughout this terrible year for bars, pubs and restaurants, receives an OBE.

A number of staff at the Department for International Trade received honours, including the leader of the ‘continuity’ programme to sign equivalent deals with countries outside the EU that the UK enjoyed whilst still a member.

Other notable figures on the honours list this year include F1 champ Lewis Hamilton, former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, and actress Sheila Hancock.

Architect David Chipperfield was also recognised.

