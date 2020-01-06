Former Met chief Lord Hogan-Howe joins listed law firm Rosenblatt

Former London police chief Lord Bernard Hogan-Howe has joined listed law firm Rosenblatt as an adviser, the firm said today.

Hogan-Howe was the head of London’s Metropolitan Police as commissioner of police of the metropolis from 2011 until 2017.

During his time in office, Hogan-Howe oversaw the London 2012 Olympics and dealt with the aftermath of the Paris attacks, in which the number of armed officers patrolling the streets of the capital was increased. He was also in office for the 2013 murder of Lee Rigby.

In 2014 he broke off a radio interview to pursue and arrest a suspected thief, which meant he had made an arrest in every rank he had held to that point since becoming an officer in 1979.

He has joined law firm Rosenblatt, which is part of listed professional services group RBG Holdings.

The firm said he will advise its white collar fraud and financial crime division which was established in September.

The division advises individuals and companies on compliance issues, investigations, defending prosecutions and helping clients who are the victims of financial crime.

RBG Holdings chief executive Nicola Foulston said: “Our financial & white collar crime division has been in huge demand since we launched it earlier this year. We are thrilled that Lord Hogan-Howe has agreed to become an adviser who will help not only enhance our service to our clients but also establish Rosenblatt as one of the leaders in this area.”

Lord Hogan-Howe, added: “I am delighted to be joining this excellent law firm as it continues to grow following its successful public listing.“

Rosenblatt became the fourth UK law firm float on the stock market when it went public in May 2018.

Its share rose 1.6 per cent today to 94p.

