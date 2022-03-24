Former MEP does a Gina Miller as he takes govt to Supreme Court over Brexit deal: ‘This is worse than remaining’

A former MEP is taking the government to the Supreme Court as he argues that Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal with the EU is ‘worse than remaining’.

Ben Habib, who is also the chairman of an organisation called Brexit Watch, thinks the Northern Ireland protocol was the wrong model to go for.

In fact, he said it is tearing the Union apart.

“First and foremost it has now twice been decided that crucial aspects of the Act of Union 1800 have been set aside to make way for the Protocol,” Habib told the Express newspaper.

“Justice Colton, last year, concluded they had been “impliedly” repealed. The Court of Appeal, aware of the political sensitivity of repealing the Act of Union, settled on claiming it to have been subjugated for as long as the Protocol remains in place. Either way, the Protocol has robbed Northern Ireland of its rightful place in the United Kingdom,” he reportedly said.

“The Court of Appeal argued that Parliament clear-sighted gave the Protocol this effect.”

“Can you imagine any MP voting deliberately to end the United Kingdom? You would think such a vote might capture their and the electorate’s attention.” Ben Habib

“And this is against a backdrop of the Prime Minister repeatedly telling the House the Protocol could be fixed with just a little pragmatism and common sense; that it is not a constitutional issue. To say we have a Prime Minister in contempt of Parliament is to seriously underestimate the extent of his deception.”

‘Moaner’

Habib dismissed any notion he was a dissatisfied or angry moaner.

“If you think I say so because I am a remoaner, think again. I am a steadfast Brexiteer. His wretched deal did not deliver Brexit. It only delivered monumental constitutional self-harm,” he reportedly said.

“All the while Her Majesty’s Government sits idly by while Boris’s partitioning of the UK takes root. The Prime Minister and Mrs Truss, both of whom live in fear of EU reprisals, are now hiding behind the Ukrainian crisis as their latest excuse for doing nothing,” he continued.

“As serious as Ukraine is, it does not excuse them from doing their jobs.”

“They need urgently to remember they were not elected by the people of Ukraine. They were not even elected by the people of Great Britain. They were elected by the people of the United Kingdom,” Habib told the newspaper.