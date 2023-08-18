Former England forward Theo Walcott retires aged 34

Theo Walcott during his tell-all Overlap interview

Theo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34.

Walcott ended his 18-year senior career after playing over 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals.

He was famously named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played for England and stills holds the record of being the country’s youngest-ever player.

During a tell-all interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap, he said he regretted going to the 2006 World Cup, saying he “wouldn’t wish it on anyone else”, when referring to the intense media spotlight he was under as a teen.

Watch the interview here:

Walcott also became the youngest player to claim an England hat-trick at the age of 19 and went on to score eight goals in 47 appearances for his country.

“The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me,” Walcott wrote on Instagram.

“The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable and I am truly grateful. I’ve shared the football pitch with so many incredible players and we have created so many unforgettable memories.”

Press Association