Former England batter Graham Thorpe ‘seriously’ ill in hospital

Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe is “seriously ill” in hospital. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Former England and Surrey batter Graham Thorpe is “seriously ill” in hospital. The 52-year-old’s “prognosis is unclear” say the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

Thorpe was appointed Afghanistan’s head coach in March after leaving his role as England’s batting coach following the humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat.

In a statement, the PCA said: “Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

“His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time.

“Our thoughts are with Graham and his family.”

Thorpe played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, scoring 6,744 runs in England whites.

His average of 44.66 saw him provide a stable platform for the Test side throughout his period in international cricket.

He scored 16 centuries, including an unbeaten 114 against New Zealand in the second innings of his debut, and had a career best of 200 not out – against Australia.

Surrey Cricket Club said: “The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time.

“He is an icon of the english game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC.”