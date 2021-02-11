Former EE boss Olaf Swantee joins Vodafone

Vodafone has appointed former EE CEO Olaf Swantee as a non-executive director. He will take up the post at the end of July.

Swantee comes from Sunrise Communications, where he was CEO. The ex-EE boss will use his experience in the sector to benefit Vodafone’s Audit and Risk Committee.

Vodafone chairman Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said: “He brings a wealth of communications expertise, has a strong track record of value creation and has presided over a number of Europe’s leading telecoms businesses.”

His role as CEO at EE led him to oversee the high-profile merger of Orange UK and T-Mobile after BT’s acquisition of the companies.

“It is an honour to be invited to join the Board of Vodafone, Europe and Africa’s leading telecommunications company. I am greatly looking forward to working with Jean-Francois and the board to support Nick and the executive team successfully drive forward the strategy,” Swantee said.

Swiss stock exchange listed Mobile Zone has proposed Swantee be appointed as chairman this April.

