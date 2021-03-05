A new delivery app founded by former Deliveroo executives is launching in London today promising to deliver groceries within 10 minutes.

Dija will be the latest player to join the growing food delivery space as consumers turn to online amid the pandemic.

Research by Capgemini reveals 56 per cent of UK consumers expect to get online deliveries at least once a week and Dija will be hoping pandemic habits become permanent.

Dija has already been trialled in South Kensington and Fulham operating from community hubs and has also gone live in Hackney. The company plans to open a further 20 hubs across central London by the summer.

Each hub carries more than 2,000 products sold at recommended retail prices and claims to use data to “spot buying patterns”.

“Gone are the days of fighting for online slots, damaged goods and disappointing substitutions. Dija is here to change every hassle we experience with the weekly shop,” co founder and chief executive Alberto Menolascina said.

“Grocery stores aren’t designed to facilitate the fast fulfilment of orders, rather they are designed for browsing,” added co-founder and chief operating officer Yusuf Saban, previously Deliveroo’s chief of staff.

And so confident in their offering, Dija is launching with a “no-quibble 10 minute turnaround guarantee” meaning if groceries aren’t delivered within the time frame Dija will deliver free for the next three months.

It seems quite the pandemic darling but it has already attracted some big name investors. Dija closed a $20m seed funding round in December from Blossom Capital, Creandum and Index Ventures to kickstart hiring and creating the tech infrastructure that underpins its offering.

““Dija has the potential to be a $100bn+ company. It puts the needs of its customers, and the expectations of an increasing digital market, at the heart of everything it does,” Ophelia Brown, co-founder at Blossom Capital.

Index Ventures were early backers of Good Eggs, Just Eat and Deliveroo, which this week confirmed its intention to float in London at a $7bn valuation.

