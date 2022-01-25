Former Channel 5 chief Dawn Airey named Channel 4’s interim Chair as privatisation battle looms

(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Ofcom has today announced the appointment of Dawn Airey as Channel 4’s interim Chair, replacing current Chair, Charles Gurassa, who departs on 27 January 2022.

Airey joined the Channel 4 Board in December 2021 as a non-executive director. Her career includes roles as Chair and CEO of Channel 5, Managing Director of Channels and Services for BSkyB, Managing Director of Global Content at ITV, and Senior Vice-President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Yahoo.

She is currently Chair of the National Youth Theatre, Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s championship.

Airey’s appointment has been approved by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Nadine Dorries MP.

She will remain as interim Chair of Channel 4 until a permanent Chair is appointed to take up the position.