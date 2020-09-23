Former BT boss tapped to lead search for Huawei replacement

Former BT chief executive and trade minister Lord Ian Livingston has been tapped to find alternative telecoms providers to replace Huawei equipment in the UK’s 5G networks.

Livingston has been named as chair of a new government task force that will seek to diversify the country’s telecoms supply chain and reduce reliance on high-risk vendors.

Earlier this year the government issued a ban on Huawei and told telecoms providers they must remove any equipment made by the Chinese tech firm from their networks by 2027.

The move followed pressure from Washington amid concerns kit made by the controversial telecoms group could be used for spying by authorities in Beijing. Huawei has always denied the allegations.

Livingston served as BT chief executive for five years until 2013, when he joined David Cameron’s government as trade minister. He currently serves as chair of Dixons Carphone.

Other high-profile names on the new task force include Openreach boss Clive Selley, Vodafone’s chief technology officer Scott Petty and Rosalind Singleton, chair of the UK 5G Advisory Board.

The appointments mark the government’s efforts to boost competition and improve security in UK telecoms networks once the Huawei ban comes into effect.

Stripping out the Chinese company will leave Nokia and Ericsson as the sole providers, and ministers are hoping to encourage more major players into the market.

The task force will also work with Dr Ian Levy, technical director of the National Cyber Security Centre, who has led UK spooks’ response to apparent security threats from Huawei.

“To deliver the revolutionary benefits of 5G networks for people and businesses, we need to be confident in their security and resilience,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

“A more diverse supply chain is essential to reducing our dependence on individual suppliers and improving telecoms security — as well as a great economic opportunity for the UK.”

He added: “Under Lord Livingston’s leadership, this task force will use industry expertise to turbo charge the delivery of our diversification strategy.

“Together we will push ahead with bold ideas to break through the barriers stopping suppliers from entering the UK and put us at the forefront of innovative new mobile technologies.”