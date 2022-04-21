Former BNP Paribas banker denies terrorising colleagues during $4m employment tribunal

A former BNP Paribas banker has denied terrorising his colleagues, after filing a $4m (£3m) lawsuit against the financial firm.

Former BNP Paribas exec Omar Alami is seeking $4m in compensation for unfair dismissal, after he was fired for humiliating his co-workers in 2019.

The ex-head of equity derivatives sales denied “insulting” his colleagues, after his co-workers accused him of carrying out “emotional terrorism” on the trading floor.

A report, containing testimony from the banker’s former colleagues, said one member of Alami’s team was left with a “feeling of waterboarding.”

Other said he had ranted at a trader and called him “useless” and “incompetent” over an €800,000 mistake, which later turned out to be a false alarm.

The banker denied ever acting aggressively, as he instead claimed he had had a “lively” debate with the trader, following his mistake.

In countering Alami’s claims, BNP Paribas’ lawyer said that following the incident, the trader “came to the office in tears, expressing a feeling of deep unease.”

“It’s quite rare for people on trading floors to speak up,” the lawyer said.

Prior to losing his job, Alami had received an annual salary of around $1.3m a year. The banker later found a new job in Switzerland.

However, he claimed he now earns “60 per cent less” and spends “60 per cent less time” with his family.