Former Bank governor Carney called in to head Bloomberg board

Former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney

Bloomberg has called in former Bank of England governor Mark Carney to chair a new board of directors in a slew of senior promotions.

In a memo to staff, billionaire founder Michael Bloomberg said he had appointed the former Threadneedle Street governor Carney to lead a new board that will take “a fresh look at where we should be”.

Carney’s appointment came amid a senior shake-up at Bloomberg, with the company’s head of product Vlad Kliatchko promoted to chief executive.

Bloomberg has led the company since its foundation but will now step back from the hands on role leading the firm.

“Much of our success stems from internal mobility, giving the next generation a chance to grow and lead, while bringing in the best and brightest to give us a fresh perspective,” he wrote in the memo, seen by Reuters.

Carney currently serves as United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a global group of financial firms committed to net zero.

He played a key role in advising Boris Johnson in the run up to COP26 and also now serves as chair of asset manager Brookfield.