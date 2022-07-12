Former Asos CEO moves upmarket with top job at Matches Fashion

Ex-Asos boss Nick Beighton is set to take the reins at premium fashion retailer Matchesfashion, it announced on Tuesday.

The e-commerce firm had been anticipated to make Beighton’s appointment on Tuesday morning, as it tries to boost its performance, according to a Sky news report on Sunday evening.

Matches sells designer labels such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.

The ex-Asos boss will step into the shoes of Paolo De Cesare, who took the helm of the firm less than a year ago and is understood to be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

De Cesare will hand over responsibilities over the course of July and Beighton will take up his role at the start of August.

“I love fashion and e-commerce and have long been an admirer of MATCHESFASHION. It is a pioneer in the sector and has redefined the face of luxury shopping with its unique fashion perspective and distinct, curated edit,” Beighton explained.

“Starting from a single store in London 35 years ago it has become the go-to place for luxury fashion online, yet it still has huge potential. Using technology, product, logistics and culture, I have helped disrupt existing consumer patterns and galvanise change in organisations and I hope to bring these skills to my new role,” he added.

Apax Partners, which holds a controlling stake in the firm, hopes to boost the retailer’s financial fortunes as it eyes an eventual departure after its $1bn deal in 2017, Sky News had reported.