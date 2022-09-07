Forgot about Dre: New health sec Thérèse Coffey’s alarm goes off on LBC

Thérèse Coffey as her Dre Dre Alarm went off

Health secretary Thérèse Coffey treated early morning LBC listeners to Dr. Dre as her 8am phone alarm went off on air.

The newly-minted secretary of state, who is also deputy prime minister, was speaking on the radio about ambulance waiting times and how to fix the NHS when her bag started making a noise.

Host Nick Ferrari asks her what she’s reaching for, and she responds: “I’ve just realised my alarm is going off on my phone”

“You’re getting a bit of Dr. Dre I’m afraid”.

Ferrari responds, “that’s fantastic, Dr Coffey with Dr. Dre as health secretary. It just gets better and better.”

Read more Cabinet reshuffle: Kwasi Kwarteng named chancellor as Truss picks top team

Coffey has put forward a so-called ‘ABCD’ of her job which she will focus on, namely ambulances, the NHS backlog, care and doctors and dentists.

She will meet the chief executive of the NHS today in her first full day in the role.

Coffey has been previously criticised for her conservative views, including on abortion.

This is the moment Deputy Prime Minister Dr Thérèse Coffey's interview with @NickFerrariLBC is interrupted by her 8am alarm.



'You're getting a bit of Dr. Dre…' pic.twitter.com/rFURenaDCd — LBC (@LBC) September 7, 2022

Doing the interview she was asked about Liz Truss’ proposed £130bn energy packed, as well as being asked asked what she’ll do to avert a junior doctors’ strike, over salaries.

“There was an independent pay review and we accepted the recommendations in full and that is what we will deliver.”