Forget Dry January – now it’s time for Dry July

Not content with one month of sobriety in the form of Dry January, I have been made aware Dry July is now a thing too. At least this time of year makes a little more sense to me. January is a bitter, joyless month where the comforts of a glass of good red wine by a fire cannot be overstated.

But July, with its sunshine and outdoor activities, can probably handle a little abstinence. I have always found drinking less in the Summer easier, especially if the choice is some warm, bargain basement wine at a festival or a superbly dull pinot grigio at a neighbourhood barbeque. I would rather quench my thirst with an Appletiser thanks.

There is clearly a rise within the sober-curious movement with alcohol-free bars, restaurants and festivals popping up across the world. Any venue hoping to attract and keep a clientele is now smart enough to offer a selection of 0% options. Even those who enjoy a drink are zebra-striping (where you alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks) and book-ending (where you start and finish with non-alcoholic drink).

It can be hard to find genuinely enjoyable alternatives, however, especially for those trying to replicate the joy of pairing wine with food. Wine harmonises and uplifts the dining experience in a way a Diet Coke does not. Going against my usual grain, I tried a wealth of options: here are my favourites.

Sparkling

Casillero del Diablo Zero (£23.99 for a pack of three, Amazon) is so fresh and balanced I was surprised to find I finished the bottle – and with no next-day repercussions! The completely de-alcoholised Chardonnay has notes of green apples, ripe peach and a lifted finish.

Sparkling teas are also a brilliant choice as they have the layers of complex flavours and some tannin, meaning they have grip and are excellent for food pairing. A host of chefs are now serving these at their restaurants. Saicho has a lovely selection, my favourite being the exotically floral Jasmine (£17.99, saichodrinks.com).

Rosé

The typically easy drinking quality of rosé makes it a great option. People aren’t often looking for complexity or bottle-developed tertiary notes when they pour a glass of the pink.

Zeno has picked up multiple awards recently and I have been a fan of their Zeno alcohol-liberated rosé (£10.49, zenowine.com) for months. On a hot day, well chilled, many wouldn’t notice there was no booze in their glass.

Wednesday Domaine (wednesdaysdomaine.com £33.99) has solved all still vs sparkling debates with a two-bottle pack featuring its delicate and refreshing rosé alongside the sparkling version, which is especially bright and lovely.

Aperitivo

There is always a bottle of Botivo (£27.50, Waitrose) in my fridge for non-drinking days so it’s perfect for Dry July. Potent and complex, this herbal blend of botanical infusions is made in small batches from all-natural ingredients. Although designed as an aperitif, I also enjoy this to round off a meal or to sip as I cook. Topped up with tonic or soda water and served over ice, this concoction is an ideal “book-ender”.

Canned cordials

Wine expert and friend of mine Matthew Jukes’s range of Jukes Cordialities have had awards heaped upon them and just won Producer of the Year in the World Alcohol Free Awards 2025. Served in a can, the Jukes 6 The Sparkling Red (£20 for four, jukescordialities.com) took home a gold medal and is one of my favourites, with a deep, dusky fruitiness peppered with spice and lifted by bubbles. With a range of styles, the Sparkling Taster Pack (£20) of Pinot Noir, White, Red and Rosé is great for the sober curious finding their style.

Whether you’re a Dry July advocate or simply looking for a little more moderation in your life, skip the Diet Coke and give these delicious drinks a try.