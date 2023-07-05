Forest Green name Hannah Dingley first female manager of a men’s football team

Caretaker head coach Hannah Dingley will take charge of Forest Green Rovers for the first time in a friendly tonight

Forest Green Rovers have become the first English professional football club to appoint a woman as manager of their men’s team after naming Hannah Dingley caretaker head coach.

Dingley, part of the fourth-tier club’s coaching staff for four years, has been placed in temporary charge following the departure of previous manager Duncan Ferguson.

“I’m really excited for this next step of my career, said Dingley. “Pre-season has just begun and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and to lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

Read more Dale Vince interview: Forest Green Rovers chairman and green energy tycoon on climbing the football leagues while saving the planet

Forest Green, owned by green energy tycoon Dale Vince, have been noted their pioneering approach to environmental and social issues.

They operate a vegan diet for their players, have worn kits made from used coffee grounds, and are building a new all-wooden stadium.

“Hannah was the natural choice to be first-team interim Head Coach – she’s done a fantastic job leading our Academy and is well aligned with the values of the club,” said Vince.

“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground – and Hannah will be the first female Head Coach in English (men’s) football.”

We can confirm that Hannah Dingley has been named our Caretaker Head Coach.



Dingley will take charge of the team for tomorrow night’s friendly at Melksham Town.#WeAreFGR💚 — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) July 4, 2023

Gloucestershire-based Forest Green became the smallest club to reach the English Football League in 2017 and climbed to the third tier five years later.

They failed to retain their League One status last season, however, contributing to the departure of former Everton and Scotland striker Ferguson yesterday.

“It’d been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make,” added Vince.

“I’m grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club. But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Dingley is due to take charge of her first match as Forest Green head coach tonight in a pre-season friendly against non-league Melksham Town.