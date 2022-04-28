Foreign Office confirms a British national has been killed in Ukraine

(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The foreign office has confirmed a British national has been killed in Ukraine.

The unnamed individual was reported dead on Thursday while a second person is reported missing.

According to Sky News, the foreign office said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

“We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine … we are urgently seeking further information.”

Since the beginning of the conflict, the UK government has changed its mind on whether UK citizens should go to fight. Originally, foreign secretary Liz Truss supported the idea, before other cabinet colleagues played it down, citing the political risks.

more to follow