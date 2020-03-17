The Foreign Office has advised against “all but essential” international travel in a dramatic increase in measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said today that the advice would be implemented with “immediate effect” and would be introduced for 30 days initially.

Raab said the new measures were needed to prevent UK nationals being stranded abroad as countries increasingly close their borders.

The foreign secretary made the call today, after the EU yesterday made the call to shut its borders from noon on Tuesday.

Speaking to MPs, Raab said that people who leave the country needed to be “fully aware of the increased risks of doing so – and that includes the risk that they will not be able to get home”.

In a statement released today, Raab said: “UK travellers abroad now face widespread international border restrictions and lockdowns in various countries,” he said, in a statement.

“The [Foreign and Commonwealth Office] will always consider the safety and the security of British nationals.

“So, with immediate effect, I’ve taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days and of course subject to ongoing review.”

The news is a further blow to an already struggling aviation industry.

Today, the Airports Operators Association, an aviation trade body, wrote to the government to say that airports were weeks away from shutting without targeted financial relief.

Chief executive of the Airport Operators Association Karen Dee said: “With travel bans proliferating and passengers being unwilling to fly, traffic through airports has plummeted.

“UK airports are taking immediate and drastic action to cut costs and are scaling back investments in light of the situation.

“Due to the fixed costs of operating airports, the Government will need to provide additional support.”