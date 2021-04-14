Ford to further cut car production due to global semiconductor chip shortage

Ford today outlined another series of vehicle factory shutdowns due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The second-largest US car maker did not outline how many vehicles would be lost in the latest actions, and reiterated it intends to provide an update of the financial impact of the chip shortage at its quarterly earnings later this month.

Ford previously said it expected the chip shortage to cost between $1bn and $2.5bn.

In February the Mondeo and Mustang maker was forced to cut production shifts at its US production lines due to the same chip shortages.

Honda and Renault have made similar plans.

Non-carmakers are also showing signs of disruption. Samsung, the world’s second-largest buyer of chips, last week said it might have to delay the launch of its latest smartphone due to the problem.