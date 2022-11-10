Forbes in ‘exclusive discussions’ with potential buyer after IPO flop

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Forbes magazine is seen on a board in 2017

Forbes said it has entered into “exclusive discussions” with an investor consortium for the sale of the company.

The news comes less than a year after the media giant axed plans to float in Hong Kong through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), citing “the deteriorating Spac market” as the main driver.

Although the value of the deal is not known, the consortium is made up of family offices and global investors.

“The potential acquirer is a consortium of family offices and global investors that is strategically aligned with the Forbes executive team and our goals for growing the company,” Mike Federle wrote in a memo to staff.

The media titan confirmed with City A.M. in August that it had hired Citigroup to manage the formal sale process.

It is not yet clear the exact timelines nor the price of the sale, but The New York Times, which first reported the news, suggested it would be at least $630m.

Forbes’ biggest rivals include Bloomberg News and Fortune.