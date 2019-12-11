A frustrated media adviser to Boris Johnson was filmed swearing at a reporter live on ITV this morning, as the Prime Minister retreated into a fridge in response to a request for interview.



Johnson was participating in an early morning milk round in Yorkshire today when Rob Oxley blocked the path of an ITV reporter who was trying to speak to the PM. “For f***s sake,” he said.

Presenters on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, had their head in their hands as the programme cut back to the studio, after the reporter asked whether the PM would agree to be interviewed by the presenters.

For the sake of accuracy, which I know we all value in this campaign, the PM's press secretary Rob Oxley did not tell a reporter to "f*** off". He just said "for f***'s sake". On live breakfast TV. Because a reporter asked if the PM would keep his promise to be interviewed https://t.co/fENXqawAl8 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) December 11, 2019

But Johnson ignored the request, before wandering into a walk-in chiller. “He’s gone into the fridge,” Morgan observed.



It comes at the start of the final day of campaigning for tomorrow’s General Election. Boris Johnson has repeatedly denied requests to appear on the flagship ITV show, as well as to be interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Neil.



Soon after, Johnson returned from the fridge with a crate of orange juice. Asked if he would appear on the ITV show, he said: “Of course I will.”



However, with the nation due to go to the polls tomorrow, it is unclear when this will happen.





Last night, in a further sign that the election polls are narrowing, a comprehensive poll conducted by YouGov suggested the expected Tory majority to be 28 – a significant fall from the 68 they predicted a fortnight ago.



The final MRP poll of 2019 found that were the election to be held tomorrow, the Conservatives would be on course for 339 seats, 22 more than they won in 2017.



Labour are set to lose 31 seats to fall to 231, which would be the party’s worst performance since 1983 in terms of seats.



The Liberal Democrats are expected to increase their number of seats by three to 15, whilst the SNP will gain six more to take their total to 41.



In terms of vote share, the Tories are predicted to take 43 per cent of the vote, with Labour on 34 per cent.

