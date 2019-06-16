Football’s coming home to the City for the Square Mile’s unofficial club, the Honourable Artillery Company FC

Rich sporting tradition
The HAC first XI plays in the Premier Division of the Amateur Football Combination, the London and Home Counties outpost of the top tier of the non-professional game in the UK where the standard is comparable to some semi-professional sides. They have been runners-up on three occasions since the league was formed 15 years ago and have two cup wins in the last decade. Last season they finished fourth of 10 teams in a division won by Old Hamptonians, who count former Manchester United defender – and son of ex-Old Trafford chief executive David – Oliver Gill, now also at Deloitte, among their number. The second XI have climbed to just one rung below their colleagues, having achieved promotion to Senior Division One last term. Several of the squad had spells in the academies of Football League clubs – Holmes at Nottingham Forest, Treacy at Blackburn and new skipper Alex Roberts, who works in sports marketing for Pentland Brands, at Coventry – while Coulter and Roberts were among four HAC players to be selected for the Combination representative XI last year. The teams are continuing a rich and long-standing tradition at the HAC, which also boasts cricket and rugby teams dating from the 18th and 19th century respectively. The five acres of Artillery Green have been used for sports such as archery since about 1660, while a member of the regiment, Cowper Jackson, is credited with helping to codify the laws of association football in 1863. More recently, the HAC’s rarefied grounds have hosted occasional pre-season rugby matches for Premiership champions Saracens.