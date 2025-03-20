Footasylum: Profit almost triples as sales surge

Footasylum is headquartered in Greater Manchester.

Profit at Footasylum surged by almost 200 per cent as its sales jumped to nearly £350m during its latest financial year, it has been confirmed.

The Rochdale-headquartered retailer, which is backed by Germany-headquartered investment firm Aurelius Group, has reported a pre-tax profit of £17.2m for its year to 25 January, 2025.

The figure comes after Footasylum posted a pre-tax profit of £6m in the prior 12 months.

The company’s total revenue also increased from £319.5m to £349.5m over the same period.

Store sales increased by three per cent to £172m thanks to new openings while online sales rose by six per cent to £143.6m.

Aurelius Group has owned Footasylum after it bought the retailer from JD Sports in 2022.

David Pujolar, CEO of Footasylum, said: “We are pleased to report another year of record revenue and profit performance, demonstrating our resilience in a challenging market environment.

“Our strategic initiatives and new organisational structure have proven effective and position us strongly for sustained growth.

“Our new store format, based on our Oxford Street blueprint, has enhanced the Footasylum shopping experience and been well received by consumers.

“Our focus on customer service remains a cornerstone of our approach, strengthening brand loyalty and generating valuable feedback that informs our business decisions.

“Additionally, our successful expansion into the wholesale channel demonstrates our ability to identify, and respond to, consumer preferences and emerging trends.

“This year has been transformative as we evolve from a traditional retailer into a multifaceted group with diverse channels and creativity.

“We are excited to have formed strategic partnerships with global brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Balance.

“These collaborations elevate our offering and reflect our commitment to delivering the best on-trend products to our consumers.

“Our leading social media and digital presence has enabled us to connect with our consumers in unique and engaging ways, fostering loyalty and community around our brand.

“We continue to prioritise customer feedback through these channels to refine our services and offerings. As we look ahead, we are optimistic about the coming year, guided by our successful initiatives, valued partnerships and dedication to exceptional customer service.”