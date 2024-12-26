Food trends 2025: Death to small plates, the rise of Covent Garden and mindful meat

Delamina chef Limor Chen shares her perspectives on 2025 food trends

The latest in our series of articles about food trends: 2025 may (finally) spell the death of small plates

Limor Chen is executive chef and co-patron (alongside husband Amir) of three Delamina restaurants. They are in Marylebone, Shoreditch and Covent Garden.

The husband-wife team serve inventive Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean dishes in restaurants that each have a distinctive design flavour, particularly in how they bring the outside in with flora and fauna.

Here she shares her thoughts on the food trends likely to pervade the capital’s food and drink scene in 2025.

What will be the most prominent restaurant trend in 2025?

I believe that health-conscious eating and drinking will grow in importance (not necessarily vegan or vegetarian, just mindful of what we consume).

Which is the most exciting part of the capital in terms of the food and drink scene for 2025? Covent Garden is transforming into a foodie destination, shedding away its image as a tourist trap. The recent consolidation in the ownership of property in the area (merger of Shaftesbury and Capco) should result in a more curated offering with exciting and innovative food and drink operations.

What is the one dish you want to get rid of next year?

Sharing dishes that are way too small to share (often they are just a mouthful when sharing!).

Why should we visit your venue next year?

Eastern Mediterranean cuisine deserves its increasing popularity. It delivers punchy flavours, creative ingredient combinations, lots of vegetable dishes, focus on grilling and roasting, and is great for sharing, if that’s the intention. We do all the above at our three London restaurants, each with their own personality and ambience.

