FME by Safe Software Now Runs Inside Snowflake, Delivering Faster, Safer, In-Database Data Integration

Safe Software, a leading provider of innovative data integration solutions today announced the availability of Safe Software’s FME Remote Engines Service on Snowflake Marketplace. Snowflake users now have the ability to run FME’s high-performance engine directly within Snowpark Container Services. This new deployment model results in faster, more secure data integration and transformation, reducing processing time by up to 30%.

Since 2019, Safe Software has collaborated with Snowflake to streamline migrations to Snowflake and connect to the many systems that they run on. By making Safe Software’s FME Remote Engines Service available on Snowflake Marketplace, the engine can now run inside customers’ Snowflake environments for increased performance and security.

This native integration means that users can now have the option to move FME data processing workflows that connect Snowflake from running outside Snowflake to running inside. The FME data ecosystem includes 1,000’s of systems, including but not limited to formats such as LiDAR point clouds (LAS/LAZ), cloud-optimized GeoTIFFs (COG), scientific datasets like NetCDF and HDF5, and complex BIM/CAD designs including Revit and IFC files and much more. This allows organizations to seamlessly fuse all their data, including their most advanced spatial, sensor, and 3D data, with their core business intelligence for more holistic and powerful insights.

“This is an important step as we extend value for our shared customers, enabling enterprises to more confidently modernize their systems and bring life to all their data,” said Don Murray, CEO, Safe Software. “Harnessing the power of data and AI is critical for all organizations today, and the expanded Snowflake and Safe Software integration will enable users to leverage the best that both platforms have to offer.”

“As our users bring their data to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, while keeping pace with advancements in AI, partners like Safe Software help us deliver choice to customers,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. “Bringing Safe Software’s FME Remote Engines Service to Snowflake Marketplace will help to provide our joint customers with increased access, streamlined data flows, and the ability to make better business decisions.”

To learn more about the combined power of Safe Software’s FME Remote Engines Service and Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, please visit: https://fme.safe.com/partners/snowflake/.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.

