Flying the green flag: Ryanair’s £140m Boeing deal will save airline ’65m litres of fuel’ a year

Ryanair is set to go greener following a $175m (£140m) deal with Boeing’s subsidiary and technology company Aviation Partners Boeing. (Photo/Ryanair)

Ryanair claimed its $175m (£140m) deal with Boeing’s subsidiary and technology company Aviation Partners Boeing will help it make huge cuts to fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Under the agreement, 400 of the low-cost airline’s aircraft will be retrofitted with APB’s winglets.

Also known as wingtip devices, winglets are vertical extensions attached to a plane’s wings used to improve fuel efficiency as they reduce the aircraft’s aerodynamic drag when it moves through the air.

According to Ryanair, the winglets will reduce fuel consumption by 65 million litres per year, cutting down on 165,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Thomas Fowler, director of sustainability at Ryanaire said: “As Europe’s most environmentally efficient major airline, we are leading the way in sustainable aviation as demonstrated by this investment in our flee.,”

“This winglet technology will help us reach our ambitious environmental targets on our pathway to net zero emissions by 2050.”

Last month the airline agreed to buy around 360,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) from Shell between 2025 and 2030 as part of its commitment to green push.

Derived from the likes of solid waste and food scraps, SAFs are considered the main way towards net-zero as they produce 80 per cent less emissions than normal fuel.