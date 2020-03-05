Flybe collapse: travel sector reacts as regional airline goes bankrupt

Beleaguered Flybe collapsed into administration in the early hours of this morning, as its long-running bid for survival finally ran out of fuel.

In a statement, the regional airline said: “All flights operated by Flybe have been cancelled with immediate effect”.

The firm added that a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak had been the final straw for the airline, which had struggled to overcome “significant funding challenges”.

The mood in the travel sector, which has been battered by the spread of the disease, was sombre this morning as business groups reacted to the collapse.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport:

Transport secretary Grant Shapps, who had been a key part of negotiations with Flybe over a potential rescue package, said that the collapse was "very sad":

He tweeted: “Government staff will be on hand at UK airports ready to assist and we’re working with airline, train and bus operators to help people find alternative ways home.

“We are also urgently working with industry to identify how key routes can be re-established by other airlines as soon as possible.

“And we’ll be working with Flybe staff to help them find new work in travel or other industries”.

Board of Airline Representatives (BAR UK):

Airline trade association BAR UK said that the collapse was a “sad day for UK aviation”:

“Our thoughts to Flybe staff and customers, and to the entire supply chain on this sad day for UK Aviation. Much has been written but the reality is UK regional connectivity will be badly impacted for quite some time”.

British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA):

Balpa’s general secretary Brian Strutton labelled the collapse “frankly sickening”:

“Six weeks ago, when the ownership consortium lost confidence the government promised a rescue package, apparently at that time recognising the value of Flybe to the regional economy of the UK.

“Throughout, pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have done their jobs brilliantly, while behind the scenes the owners and, sadly, Government connived to walk away.

“Flybe staff will feel disgusted at this betrayal and these broken promises. What happened to shareholders’ promises of a bright future as “Virgin Connect”? What happened to the Government rescue deal?

“It’s frankly sickening that other airlines have gone out of their way to push Flybe over the brink, putting 2,000 people out of work. How are staff going to find new jobs in the current climate?

Virgin Atlantic:

Sir Richard Branson-backed Virgin Atlantic, which led the consortium which helped keep Flybe afloat in 2019, said:

“We are deeply disappointed that Flybe has been unable to secure a viable basis for its continuing operations and has therefore entered administration.

“Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved to turn the airline around, not least the people of Flybe, the impact of Covid-19 on Flybe’s trading means that the consortium can no longer commit to continued financial support.