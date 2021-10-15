Flutter, Betfred and Ladbrokes owner pile into safer gambling campaign

The UK’s biggest names in the betting space have piled into a fresh campaign for safer gambling.

The ‘Take Time to Think’ campaign, launched by the Betting and Gaming Council (BCG), encourages customers to use safer gambling tools – like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion – offered by its members.

Director of corporate affairs at Betfred, Mark Pearson, said: “It is essential that the industry present a consistent message and everyone works together to promote safer gambling.”

The BGC, whose members include William Hill, Entain, bet365, Flutter, Betway, Kindred, Betfred, and Betsson, will also launch a series of new TV adverts targeting customers.

Director of corporate affairs at Ladbrokes owner Entain, Grainne Hurst, said: “Ensuring our customers have an enjoyable experience when playing with us is our highest priority and we are pleased to support the Take Time To Think campaign.”