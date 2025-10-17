Flora can bloom in Champions Sprint

Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy will ride Flora Of Bermuda in the Champions Sprint.

OF ALL the Group Ones at Ascot on British Champions Day, the Champions Sprint (2.05pm) looks the hardest of the bunch to call.

That’s probably because the sprint division is one of the most open in recent memory, with different winners of all the big Group One sprints this season.

Big Mojo became the most recent of those when landing the Haydock Sprint Cup last month and he should be primed for another big run here.

Mick Appleby’s three-year-old was a winner over this course and distance back in the spring, so we know he handles the track well.

However, he is quite short in the market now and I am of the opinion he raced on the quickest part of the track at Haydock, so it might be better to look for more value elsewhere.

FLORA OF BERMUDA has plenty of strong form this season, including when finishing third behind Big Mojo last time, where she didn’t get the clearest of runs through.

She also finished third in the Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, chasing home Lazzat on that occasion, suggesting she is not far off the best of these.

The quick conditions will suit her and she has the assistance of World Pool Jockeys’ Championship leader and Champion Jockey elect Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

I’ll be siding with her in World Pool’s Win and Place markets, which can be accessed through tote.co.uk and on-course Tote betting points.

Read more Flora and My Mate Alfie look ready to Dance in Sprint Cup

A World Pool Quinella (pick the first two finishers in any order) offers the chance of a big return from minimal outlay.

Alongside Flora Of Bermuda, I’ll add the aforementioned BIG MOJO, who looks to be improving with racing and can play a part in the finish.

Horses that have had a comparatively light schedule are always worth a second look at this meeting and the William Haggas-trained MONTASSIB catches my eye.

He was seen running on into third at Newbury last month on his delayed seasonal reappearance, which looked like a pipe opener for this contest.

As he showed when winning last year’s Haydock Sprint Cup, he’s more than capable at this level, and while his Ascot form is a slight concern, this race should be run to suit him.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Flora Of Bermuda (Win and Place) 2.05pm Ascot

Flora Of Bermuda, Big Mojo, Montassib (Quinella) 2.05pm Ascot