Floki serves up a partnership deal with World Table Tennis

Rising cryptocurrency star Floki has announced a strategic partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT).

The WTT was created by the International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF) – the governing body for all national table tennis associations.

The move will see the Floki brand displayed throughout the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships which take place from May 20 to 28 at the ICC Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.

During the tournament, Floki – which was recently listed on Binance – will also be releasing the highly-anticipated Chinese version of its massively popular metaverse game ‘Valhalla’.

Table tennis was declared the national sport in China in 1952, where it remains the number one and most-watched sport in the country, with more than 337 million people actively following the game.

In addition to the the WTT partnership, Floki revealed it has also extended its partnership with Btok – China’s biggest crypto social media platform – until the end of the year.