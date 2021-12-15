Flights to Canary Islands cancelled as volcano emits toxic gases
Flights to the Canary Islands were still being cancelled this morning after toxic gasses from the volcano in La Palma were detected across the island.
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 21 flights were cancelled to and from airports in the Spanish archipelago yesterday, with a further two cancelled today.
To face the situation, yesterday island authorities put around 33,000 people under a four-hour lockdown, the Times reported, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja has yet to give signs of stopping.
First erupted on 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja has continued to go off for almost 99 days, with scientists expecting that vibrations and sulphur dioxide emissions – both of which signal the presence of magma close to surface – will go on for the foreseeable future.