Flights to Canary Islands cancelled as volcano emits toxic gases

LA PALMA, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 13: Lava flows towards the sea under the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it continues to erupt on November 13, 2021 in La Palma, Spain. The volcano has been erupting since September 19, 2021 after weeks of seismic activity, resulting in millions of Euros worth of damage to properties and businesses, as the lava flowed down the mountainside towards the sea. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Flights to the Canary Islands were still being cancelled this morning after toxic gasses from the volcano in La Palma were detected across the island.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 21 flights were cancelled to and from airports in the Spanish archipelago yesterday, with a further two cancelled today.

To face the situation, yesterday island authorities put around 33,000 people under a four-hour lockdown, the Times reported, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja has yet to give signs of stopping.

First erupted on 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja has continued to go off for almost 99 days, with scientists expecting that vibrations and sulphur dioxide emissions – both of which signal the presence of magma close to surface – will go on for the foreseeable future.