Fleet Street giant Tony Gallagher named new editor of The Times

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Fleet Street legend Tony Gallagher has been named the new editor of The Times, taking the reins from veteran John Witherow as the paper pushes forward on both print and digital fronts.

After serving as deputy editor since 2020, Gallagher, 58, said this morning that he was “enormously proud” to take up the top spot, adding that the publication was the first he had subscribed to as a teenage boy.

“I am acutely conscious of the heritage of The Times but the title also has an exciting future. We have made significant strides with our digital transition – and there are more to come – but world-class storytelling will always be at the heart of what we do,” he said.

It is understood that the West Ham-supporting and keen foodie Gallagher has been effectively heading up the paper since June this year, when Witherow, 70, went on medical leave.

But this isn’t Gallagher’s first rodeo, with lengthy stints in the top job at both the Daily Telegraph and The Sun. He becomes one of only very few newspaper bigwigs to have helmed three national papers.

In a statement this morning, Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of its publishing parent firm News Corp, said: “Tony is an exceptional editor with an expert and experienced eye on creating the best news package. His deft approach will be an asset to The Times in the years ahead.”

