The five finalists revealed for Veuve Clicquot’s 52nd year of Bold awards

The latest spotlight has been placed on some of the UK’s most exciting and emerging female entrepreneurs as Veuve Clicquot reveals the five finalists up for this year’s Bold Awards.

The Veuve Clicquot Bold Awards are one of the oldest celebrations of its kind, now in its 52nd year, with an aim to champion and inspire the work of current — and future — female founders and business leaders.

“This year we had a record number of nominees and our shortlist are courageous, determined and visionary,” Jean-Marc Gallot, president of Veuve Clicquot, said.

“They stand as role models for future generations of female entrepreneurs, making societal impact alongside commercial success,” Gallot added.

Based on a ‘proven track record’ of achievements, the three finalists chosen for the Bold Woman Award are:

Elaine Bedell, chief executive of cultural arts venue, the Southbank Centre

Jenny Biggam, founder of the7stars media agency

Tracy Blackwell, chief executive of Pension Insurance Corporation

In recognition of those demonstrating ‘ambitious’ futures, the two finalists selected for the Bold Future Award are:

Francesca Brady, co-founder and chief executive of AirRated , an indoor air quality certification organisation

Lyndsey Simpson, founder of 55/Redefined, an age-inclusive empowerment firm

Last year’s Bold Future Award winner, Sharmadean Reid, who now sits on this year’s judging panel, said: “This year’s shortlist showcases female entrepreneurs excelling financially and making a real impact, all while breaking barriers in heavily male-dominated industries.

“These women are not just redefining success; they’re smashing the glass ceiling and shaping a future that matters.”

The final winners of each award will be announced Veuve Clicquot’s annual awards ceremony in June.