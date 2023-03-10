Five best read on City A.M.: EY ‘business as normal’, 1,300 Lloyds Pharmacies up for closure, Cameron Smith, F1 ‘marriage’ on the rocks and crypto ban

EY’s decision to push ahead with mid-year promotions after KPMG called off its April round was this week’s best read story on City A.M. It had some stiff competition with sporting heroes Cameron Smith and Lewis Hamilton vying for readers’ interest, not to mention news of a crypto ban and high street closures.

We look at the five best read stories this week – 10 March 2023.

One: EY pushes ahead with promotions

EY to push ahead with mid-year promotions after KPMG calls off April round

Two: Lloyds Pharmacy mulls 1,300 closures

Lloyds Pharmacy puts all 1,300 sites under threat of closure in another blow for post-Covid UK high street

Three: Cameron Smith thumbs nose at PGA Tour ban

Cameron Smith thumbs nose at PGA Tour ban with Players Championship threat

Four: F1 ‘marriage’ on the rocks

‘I’m just months away from filing papers on my marriage with Formula 1’

Five: Fears over risks led banks to restrict and ban crypto transactions

Crypto: Nationwide bans credit card exchange payments and HSBC limits digital currency spending as consumer risk fears grow

