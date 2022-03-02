Fitbit recalls more than a million smartwatches amid burn injuries

Fitbit has recalled more than a million of its Ionic smartwatches after reports that some users are being burned from overheating batteries.

The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said today that Google-backed Fitbit had received at least 115 reports in the United States and 59 from abroad about the issue.

“These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers,” the fitness tracker maker said in a statement.

In fact, it is understood that the faulty watches represent less than 0.01 per cent of the units sold, according to Fitbit

Of the recalled smartwatches, about 1 million were sold in the United States and around 693,000 were sold internationally. The devices were sold between September 2017 through to December 2021.

Customers have been told to stop using the Fitbit watch, and can expect a refund, as well as a discount offer.