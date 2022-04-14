Fishermen leave vessels in ports and seafood price rises loom after fuel costs surge

Some fishermen have been forced to leave their vessels in ports due to the surge in fuel prices, with fears seafood prices could spike further.

According to a report in The Telegraph newspaper, the war in Ukraine has meant diesel prices have risen from 74p a litre in early February to highs of 151p.

A number of fishermen have chosen to simply leave their vessels in port or send them for maintenance early, the Scottish Fishermen’s Association told the newspaper.

Boats fishing for prawn, scallop and white fish have been hit hardest, according to the SFA’s chief executive, Elspeth Macdonald.

Andrew Selley, chief executive of food wholesaler Bidcorp UK, told the BBC’s Today programme that war in Ukraine had resulted in shortages of fish.

He explained: “Russia’s the major provider of white fish globally so that’s why I think it’s been mooted about the increases in staples like fish and chips, because we are seeing big increases – chips as well – in energy and shipping costs.”