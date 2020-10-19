First pre-departure testing facility opens at Heathrow Airport

Swissport and Collinson have today teamed up to launch the UK’s first pre-departure airport coronavirus testing facility at Heathrow Airport.

The facilities, located in Terminals 2 and 5, will initially offer passengers travelling to Hong Kong and Italy the option to fulfil those countries’ pre-departure testing requirements at the airport before they fly.

The private tests cost £80 each and aims to provide departing passengers with their results in around 60 minutes.

The two firms have already launched a test on arrival facility at the same site but the government have still not given it the go-ahead to be used.

Ministers have been resistant to the idea of airport testing so far, arguing that such a regime would only catch seven per cent of coronavirus cases.

Their reluctance to adopt a testing regime, as countries such as Germany have already done, has enraged airlines and travel companies, who insist it is the best way of getting flying going again.

Today transport secretary Grant Shapps told an aviation conference that the UK was looking to implement a testing regime which would allow people to half the length of time for which they have to quarantine to seven days by December.

Commenting on the launch of the facility, aviation bosses again urged ministers to act more swiftly on getting a testing regime in place.

Heathrow chief exec John Holland-Kaye said: “We need a Common International Standard for pre-departure testing, and we welcome the UK government’s recent announcement that it wants to take a global lead in establishing this.

“We will work with them to make this happen as soon as possible, so that we protect livelihoods as well as lives.”

New British Airways boss Sean Doyle added: “The UK’s economic recovery depends on the swift re-opening of the UK’s skies and we need a worldwide agreement that fast, reliable pre-departure testing is the safest and quickest way to get people flying again.