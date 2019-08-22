Firefighters put out blaze at another Ocado warehouse

Firefighters were called to put out a small fire at an Ocado warehouse last night, just months after a fire at one of its flagship sites caused nearly £100m in damage.

A waste packaging container caught fire, the company said in a statement this morning.

“The London Fire Brigade was in attendance and the fire has now been extinguished. No part of the material handling equipment was involved,” Ocado said.

The building was evacuated during the fire, meaning that some customers had their orders cancelled.

“We sincerely apologise to those customers affected for the inconvenience this causes. All customers will be offered a re-booking for tomorrow,” Ocado said.

The online supermarket took a £98.5m hit to its balance sheet earlier this year when a fire ripped through its Andover warehouse.

The fire wped two per cent off the firm’s sales, and removed 10 per cent of its capacity.

It expects to recoup all the costs from the fire through its insurance.

The company’s shares dropped 14 per cent in the days after the Andover fire which ripped through the facility for three nights.

Shares were trading down 2.9 per cent to 1,206.5p this morning.

