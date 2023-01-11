Fintech expert Wooller joins Coincover as Business Unit Director

Prominent fintech expert Katherine Wooller has been appointed as Business Unit Director at digital asset protection technology company Coincover.

Wooller joins the Cardiff-based firm from crypto exchange Dacxi where she spent two years as managing director of the New Zealand firm’s UK and Europe operation.

“As a passionate advocate for crypto and blockchain, it’s been a privilege for me to be considered a subject matter expert on these technologies across a plethora of industries,” she said.

“In the wake of a challenging year for the market, I am excited to build on this momentum while the pace of change is supersonic.”

The news concludes a year of growth for Coincover following the launch of its new staking technology and exclusive partnership with Pranksy®’s NFTboxes®.

Katharine has spent the majority of her career working for cutting-edge start-ups, predominantly in fintech. With five years in crypto, this is her fourth blockchain business. She has won several awards for her work and co-authored numerous books, cementing her status as an industry expert.

In her new role, she will lead Coincover’s business unit, focusing on the consumer side. Key responsibilities include demonstrating the firm’s commitment to protecting users and customers from hackers and human error.

David Janczewski, CEO and founder of Coincover, added: “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Katharine as a Business Unit Director at Coincover. Katharine’s extensive and hugely successful track record speaks for itself, and I believe that the sky’s the limit for what she will be able to achieve in her new role on the team. Just like the rest of the Coincover team, we think that Katharine’s vast experience leading and growing crypto companies will be of immense value.”