London-based fintech Curve has secured $95m in its latest fundraising round to fuel its expansion into the US and launch a new credit product.

Founded in 2015, the startup allows users to consolidate all their credit and debit cards into one smart card and app.

Read more: Checkout.com valuation reaches $15bn after latest fundraising round

The Series C round was led by IDC Ventures, Fuel Venture Capital and Vulcan Capital, with participation from OneMain Financial, and brings the total capital raised to almost $175m.

The company has rapidly grown in recent months, tapping former Paypal executive Scott Weller as its first finance boss as it looks to expand its reach.

It has grown its leadership team and announced plans to open its first US office as a base for its Stateside operations.

The startup has said it will use the fresh round of funding to not only expand geographically but drive new products including Curve Credit.

“This fundraise stands out as an endorsement of Curve’s unique product strategy, the excitement surrounding the debut of Curve Credit, and the upcoming launch of Curve in the US,” founder and chief executive Shachar Bialick said.

Compared to its challenge bank peers Monzo and Revolut, Curve enjoyed somewhat of a stellar 2020 despite the pandemic. It reached 2m customers after extending its offering to include Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay for its European customers.

Read more: Revolut applies for UK banking license

But the year was not without its hiccups. As one of the few fintechs to use disgraced payments firm Wirecard’s solutions in the UK it was hit by a three-day outage after the regulator froze Wirecard’s UK business.

Additionally Curve’s ‘Go Back in Time’ feature which can allow customers to roll back purchases has faced criticism for potentially allowing users to fall into debt.